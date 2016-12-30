By Krystle S. Morey North Granville residents will have to wait another year – or more – for any upgrades to the aging infrastructure of their deteriorating water system. Despite being plagued by a series of water line breaks and dirty tap water, the 240 residents were notified recently that the town would not receive […]
Loomis case delayed again
By Donna Frischknecht There will be no closure this year for the family of Elizabeth Gibson, who was killed in a vehicle collision caused by a drunk driver last year. On Thursday morning, Dec. 15, men and women bearing jury duty slips filed into Whitehall Village Court to be vetted in the case against Melvin […]
Holiday hoops tournaments upcoming
By Krystle S. Morey and Keith Harrington Granville Even though students will be on winter break the week following Christmas, the halls of Granville High School will be far from quiet. On Dec. 27 and 28, the school, especially the high school gym, will be filled with teams and supporters of high school basketball for […]
Granville eyes gender identity policy
By Krystle S. Morey Craving more information and clarification on verbiage, the Granville Board of Education has voted to table a proposed policy on gender identity. The policy, “7552 Student Gender Identity,” is aimed at fostering a safe learning environment that is free from discrimination for all students, regardless of how they identify. “We have […]
Granville wins first, second in oratorical contest
By Krystle S. Morey Granville took first and second place in this weekend’s American Legion oratorical contest. Kyra Gee, a junior at Granville High School, won over judges with her engaging presentation and historically accurate content, earning first place in the county-level competition. Gee was up first, but the judges didn’t know who she was […]
Area churches plan Christmas services
Many churches in and around the Lakes Region will be holding special masses on Christmas Eve, and some on Christmas Day, too. Here’s a look at the local schedule: NEW YORK Cambridge St. Patrick’s Church will hold a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. A service will also be held Christmas […]
Irion to lead Horde football program
By Bern Zovistoski Granville’s beleaguered varsity football program, which has struggled for years, has found a new head coach with the qualities and credentials that could resurrect its heydays under iconic coach Sam Eppolito. In a surprise move, John V. Irion, who for the last two decades has led the Queensbury Spartans in Class A […]