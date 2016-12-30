Granville Highway Department workers Nick Loomis (left) and John Harney dug up a portion of Route 12A in Truthville Monday to fix a water leak.
December 30, 2016

North Granville misses water grant

By Krystle S. Morey North Granville residents will have to wait another year – or more – for any upgrades to the aging infrastructure of their deteriorating water system. Despite being plagued by a series of water line breaks and dirty tap water, the 240 residents were notified recently that the town would not receive […]

Abaondoned House 3
December 30, 2016

‘Zombie Law’ takes effect

By Donna Frischknecht Abandoned residential homes have crept onto Washington County’s landscape over the years, becoming as much a part of the scenery as its weathered barns and grazing cows. Boarded up windows and overgrown yards with weeds and garbage, though, are not what town and village officials want to be known for. “We have […]

Toys for Kids
December 30, 2016

Girl, 11, purchases toys for sick children

By Serena Kovalosky While most kids were making out their lists of what they wanted for Christmas, eleven-year-old Melanie Vandenburgh of Whitehall was thinking of others. With the help of family and friends, Vandenburgh raised money to purchase toys and gifts that were delivered just before Christmas to children in Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s […]

DSC_0386
December 30, 2016

MJT to change dismissal time

By Krystle S. Morey School officials have come up with a plan they say will address the years-long issue of traffic congestion at Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville. Starting Jan. 3, walkers – the students who are picked up and dropped off at school by a parent or guardian – will be dismissed […]

MilitaryClub
December 30, 2016

Interest in military cultivated at school

By Donna Frischknecht What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a question that can be greeted with an eye roll or an indecisive shrug from a teen still not sure about the next step after high school graduation. For teens interested in serving one’s country, though, the question becomes not “what […]

December 21, 2016

Loomis case delayed again

loomis gibson crash

By Donna Frischknecht There will be no closure this year for the family of Elizabeth Gibson, who was killed in a vehicle collision caused by a drunk driver last year. On Thursday morning, Dec. 15, men and women bearing jury duty slips filed into Whitehall Village Court to be vetted in the case against Melvin […]

December 21, 2016

Holiday hoops tournaments upcoming

Basketball 2

By Krystle S. Morey and Keith Harrington Granville Even though students will be on winter break the week following Christmas, the halls of Granville High School will be far from quiet. On Dec. 27 and 28, the school, especially the high school gym, will be filled with teams and supporters of high school basketball for […]

December 21, 2016

Granville eyes gender identity policy

Granville high school snow

By Krystle S. Morey Craving more information and clarification on verbiage, the Granville Board of Education has voted to table a proposed policy on gender identity. The policy, “7552 Student Gender Identity,” is aimed at fostering a safe learning environment that is free from discrimination for all students, regardless of how they identify. “We have […]

December 21, 2016

Granville wins first, second in oratorical contest

DSC_0360

By Krystle S. Morey Granville took first and second place in this weekend’s American Legion oratorical contest. Kyra Gee, a junior at Granville High School, won over judges with her engaging presentation and historically accurate content, earning first place in the county-level competition. Gee was up first, but the judges didn’t know who she was […]

December 21, 2016

Area churches plan Christmas services

DSC_0404

Many churches in and around the Lakes Region will be holding special masses on Christmas Eve, and some on Christmas Day, too. Here’s a look at the local schedule: NEW YORK Cambridge St. Patrick’s Church will hold a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. A service will also be held Christmas […]

December 14, 2016

Irion to lead Horde football program

irion front page

By Bern Zovistoski Granville’s beleaguered varsity football program, which has struggled for years, has found a new head coach with the qualities and credentials that could resurrect its heydays under iconic coach Sam Eppolito. In a surprise move, John V. Irion, who for the last two decades has led the Queensbury Spartans in Class A […]

