Irion to lead Horde football program

Granville’s beleaguered varsity football program, which has struggled for years, has found a new head coach with the qualities and credentials that could resurrect its heydays under iconic coach Sam Eppolito.

In a surprise move, John V. Irion, who for the last two decades has led the Queensbury Spartans in Class A competition, was appointed to the helm of the Golden Horde by a unanimous vote of the Granville Board of Education.

Irion was recommended by school administrators, including Granville athletic director Eileen Troy, who told the board Monday night:

“We are not going to find a better person to help us with our transition.”

Irion said Tuesday morning: “Granville, until recently, has always had a strong football tradition. I like the challenge of getting that back.”

Irion led Queensbury to a state championship game four times, winning the title in 2013. His teams won the Section 2 Class A Superbowl five times and he was named the state Class A Coach of the Year in 1997 and 2013. He was also named Section 2 Class A Coach of the Year in 1997, 1998, 2013 and 2014.

His football coaching record overall, including Central Square, where he worked prior to moving to Queensbury, is 161-86-1.

Beyond those stellar achievements, Irion is noted for his sportsmanship and strength and conditioning programs, which he has conducted every summer since 1997 at the Queensbury Recreation Department for middle school and high school athletes.

In his resume, Irion said he “implements effective techniques and strategies to maximize abilities of players individually and as a team” and he “maintains an emphasis on proper sportsmanship at all times while developing, in players, positive traits such as integrity and character.”

Irion told the Sentinel on Tuesday:

“Strong athletes are better athletes as well as more injury-resistant. Proper strength programs are needed to be able to compete at a high level. The programs MUST be year-round for proper progress. That will be the challenge – getting (the players) to understand that and buy in.”

Troy, herself a graduate of Granville High School, said the qualities that “set him apart from other coaches” are his integrity, maturity, honesty and competitiveness.

“In this day and age,” she said, “if you get a chance to find a coach like that, you better grab him. For the kids. I think John is going to build a program.”

Troy said she knew Irion and chatted with him in July after other coaches indicated he might become available.

“He was committed to Queensbury (for last season),” she said, “but he mentioned he might want to pursue another adventure someday. I filed that away.”

Troy described Irion as cut from the same cloth as Eppolito and other Horde coaches Bud Reed and Stanley Pietryka, who raised the level of play on the gridiron.

When he was at Central Square near Oneida Lake, Irion amassed a record of 75-1 as the varsity track and field coach and won three Section 3 titles. His powerlifting teams at Central Square won two state championships and were runners-up twice.

Irion worked as a physical education teacher at Queensbury, where his father served earlier as superintendent, before he retired in 2015 to a hobby farm in Hartford with his wife Patty.

Having retired from teaching, Irion said, “I found it difficult to see the student-athletes as much as I’d like to. My staff is outstanding and is certainly ready to take over the Queensbury program. If this Granville opportunity hadn’t happened, I would be running the offense as an assistant next year at Queensbury. Absolutely nothing negative about my Queensbury time.”

Irion said he visited Granville one day during the last season “to help Brian Bowe, who was on my staff at Queensbury for six years and was co-filling in as interim head coach, install some of our Double Wing offense.

“I met some players then,” Irion said. “They were very respectful and give me great hope. I will see them more now that my appointment is official.”

Mario Torres had led the football team for nine seasons and built a record of 30-51, with three winning seasons, before being fired midway through last season. The team lost every game in that campaign, except its final contest.

Irion was educated at SUNY Cortland, where he obtained a Master of Science in Education and a Bachelor of Science in Education, with a coaching concentration.

Irion will be paid $4,340.30 to coach Granville, the same stipend the board had paid to Torres. Bowe, a physical education teacher at Granville, was re-hired to assist Irion and will receive a stipend of $3,255.23. Bowe said he was “pretty excited” to be reunited with Irion.

Troy said the working relationship that Irion and Bowe had at Queensbury, coupled with Irion’s maturity and Bowe youthful energy, made the pair “a natural set” for Granville.

Irion attended the school board meeting Monday and was introduced by Troy prior to the board’s vote. After touting the accolades Irion had earned, Troy presented Irion with a straw hat with blue and gold paper taped to it, with the message: “Welcome, Coach Irion.” She promised to get Irion a better hat before the season starts.

The hat was a reference to the fact that Irion has always worn the same hat to Queensbury football games for many years. Asked Tuesday morning whether he’d be changing hats, Irion replied: “I don’t plan on wearing a different hat…one of my few superstitions.”

Troy also presented Irion with a football signed by this year’s varsity football players and a pair of Granville Golden Horde sunglasses.

Of note: While Irion will be changing schools, he’ll maintain the colors. Both Queensbury and Granville wear blue and gold uniforms. And he’ll maintain that lucky hat, albeit a bit worn by now, when he leads the Golden Horde onto Sam Eppolito Field.

