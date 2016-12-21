Area churches plan Christmas services

M any churches in and around the Lakes Region will be holding special masses on Christmas Eve, and some on Christmas Day, too. Here’s a look at the local schedule:

NEW YORK

Cambridge

St. Patrick’s Church will hold a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. A service will also be held Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m.

The Church is located at 17 S Park Street, Cambridge, NY. For more information call, 518-677-2757.

Easton

The Easton Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) will hold their celebration of Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.

The evening will include a pot luck supper, traditional carols, readings, and a time of silent reflection. Those attending are asked to please bring a dish and tableware.

The service will be at 1778 State Route 40, Easton, NY. For additional information, call 518-587-8932.

Fort Ann

The St. Ann’s Catholic Church will hold two services for the holiday. The first service will be Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and the second will be Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.

The church is located at 85 George Street, Fort Ann, NY. For more information, call 518-639-5218.

Granville

The St. Mary’s Catholic Church welcomes individuals to their Christmas celebration services.

The first services will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and the next services will be on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is located at 23 Bulkley Avenue, Granville, NY. For more information, call 518-642-1262.

The United Church of Granville will hold a Christmas Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

The service will include a candlelight, carols and communion service. In addition, they will also hold a service on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

The church is located at 18 Church Street, Granville.

Greenwich

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Day Service at 10 a.m.

The church is located at 36 Bleeker Street, Greenwich, NY. For more information call, 518-692-2159.

Hoosick Falls

The Immaculate Conception Church will hold a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.

The Church is located at 67 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY. For more information call, 518-686-5064.

Salem

Salem Holy Cross Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. There will be no Christmas Day service.

There will be a choir performance and if interested, you can join. Sign-ups are on the church doors.

The Church is located at 247 S. Main Street, Salem, NY. Call 518-854-7626 for more information.

Schuylerville

The Old Saratoga Reformed Church will be holding its annual Candlelight Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

At the service the Christmas story will be read, carols and anthems will be sang and the Christian message will be delivered by Pastor Joyce DeVelder. There will also be a candle lighting and the singing of “Silent Night.”

The church is located at Pearl and Burgoyne Street in Schuylerville, NY.

Notre Dame Visitation Church will hold a Christmas Day Service at 11:15 a.m.

The Church is located at 18 Pearl Street, Schuylerville, NY. For more information call, 518-695-3391.

Whitehall

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitehall will host a special service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. The “Little Church with a Big Heart” invites all to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Their service will be led by Father Art Peters and music by Jordon Lockhart.

The Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 58 Broadway in Whitehall, NY. For more information, call 518-499-1574.

The First Baptist Church of Whitehall will hold their normal service on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

The church is located at 41 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. For more information, call 518-499-2505.

The Grace Baptist Church will hold their normal service on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

The church is located at 10 Queen Street, Whitehall, NY. For more information, call 518-499-9241.

Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church will hold masses on Saturday Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and midnight. Additionally, there will be a service Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

The church is located at 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY. For more information, call 518-499-1656.

VERMONT

Castleton

The Fellowship Bible Church will hold a Christmas Candlelight service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. It will also hold a service on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Handbell Choir and Adult Choir will be performing during the services.

The church is located at 1308 Route 30 N, Castleton, VT. For more information, call 802-468-5122.

The Federated Church of Castleton will hold a traditional candle light service on Saturday Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. A service of lessons and carols will also be held on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

The Church is located at 504 Main Street, Castleton, VT. For more information call, 802-468-5725.

Dorset

The community is invited to join The United Church of Dorset & East Rupert for their Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 24.

There will be two services held. The first family service begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes soloist, Richard Grip, a Christmas story and a congregational candle lighting.

The second service will begin at 8 p.m. and will include the Dorset Church Choir, Communion, congregational candle lighting and Alìx Raspé on the harp.

There will be an additional service on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. with lessons and carols.

The Church is located at 143 Church Street, Dorset, VT. For more information, call 802-8674-2260.

The East Dorset Congregational Church will hold their holiday service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the birth of Christ. All are welcome. There will be no service on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Church is located on Mad Tom Road, East Dorset, VT.

Fair Haven

The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold their Christmas service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. with Reverend John Miller, Jr.

The Church is located at 146 N. Main Street in Fair Haven, VT. Please call 802-468-3019 for more information.

Hubbardton

The Hubbardton Liberty Church will hold their Christmas service to celebrate our savior’s birth on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The Church is located at 5877 Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, VT.

Hydeville

The Hydeville Baptist Church will hold a holiday service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

The service will include Christmas hymns, scripture reading and a special advent message.

The church is located at 1044 Route 4A, Hydeville, VT. For more information, call 802-265-2206.

Pawlet

The Pawlet Community Church will hold Christmas Services on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The Pawlet Community Church is located at 40 Church Street, Pawlet, VT. For more information please call 802-325-3022.

Poultney

Praise the People church invites everyone to their celebration of Jesus’s birthday on Saturday, Dec. 24 during their two special holiday services.

The services will be held at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and will feature a play from the children’s ministry during the 3 p.m. service and refreshments following both services.

For more information, visit the event on Facebook. The Praise the People church is located at 60 Kerber Lane, Poultney, VT.

Wells

The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church welcomes anyone who can attend to their Christmas services. They will hold two services.

The first service will be Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. The service will include a candle lighting, carols and stories for children.

The second service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. and will include a simple Liturgy to welcome the day.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 61 East Wells Road, Wells, VT. For more information call Reverend William Davidson at 518-499-1850 or Warden Timothy Haley at 802-645-0679.

