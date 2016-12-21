December 21, 2016

Classifieds 12/21/16

December 23, 2016

North Country Freepress – 12/23/16

December 23, 2016

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/23/16

December 23, 2016

Weekender – 12/23/16

December 23, 2016

Northshire Freepress – 12/23/16

December 23, 2016

Lakes Classifieds – 12/23/16

December 21, 2016

Loomis case delayed again

loomis gibson crash

By Donna Frischknecht There will be no closure this year for the family of Elizabeth Gibson, who was killed in […]

December 21, 2016

Holiday hoops tournaments upcoming

Basketball 2

By Krystle S. Morey and Keith Harrington Granville Even though students will be on winter break the week following Christmas, […]

December 21, 2016

Granville eyes gender identity policy

Granville high school snow

By Krystle S. Morey Craving more information and clarification on verbiage, the Granville Board of Education has voted to table […]

December 21, 2016

Granville wins first, second in oratorical contest

DSC_0360

By Krystle S. Morey Granville took first and second place in this weekend’s American Legion oratorical contest. Kyra Gee, a […]

December 21, 2016

Area churches plan Christmas services

DSC_0404

Many churches in and around the Lakes Region will be holding special masses on Christmas Eve, and some on Christmas […]

December 16, 2016

Weekender – 12/16/16

December 16, 2016

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/16/16