Holiday hoops tournaments upcoming

B y Krystle S. Morey and Keith Harrington

Granville

Even though students will be on winter break the week following Christmas, the halls of Granville High School will be far from quiet.

On Dec. 27 and 28, the school, especially the high school gym, will be filled with teams and supporters of high school basketball for the 37th annual Granville Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Varsity and junior varsity teams from Granville, Salem, Lake Luzerne and Arlington, Vermont, will compete. Eileen Troy, Granville’s athletic director, worked with American Legion Post #323, the event’s sponsor, to line up the participating teams.

“It’s something between Christmas and New Years that students and everyone can enjoy,” said organizer Jerry Austin, who has helped the Legion with the tournament for 17 years.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, teams will draw straws to determine the pairings.

Action on Tuesday will begin with JV games at noon and 1:30 p.m. Varsity will finish out the day with two evening games, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The winning teams and losing teams of the first day play each other on day two at the same times.

The players each get a T-shirt for competing. Trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.

A Legion color guard will kick off each evening game. A snow day has been set for Dec. 29, in the case of inclement weather.

For the JV games, adults pay $2 and students and kids pay $1. Varsity games are $3 for adults and $2 for students and kids.

The Legion riders will host a concession stand, with hot dogs with meat sauce, onions and other condiments for sale. Pizza slices, candy bars, sodas, water and Gatorade will also be available.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle at each game. Tickets are $1, three for $2, and 15 for $5.

The money raised goes to projects and scholarships that the Legion does.

“It helps fund our spring baseball tournament,” Austin said.

Whitehall

Once the stockings have been emptied and the presents have been unwrapped, it is time for high school basketball tournament action. For the 21st season, two teams from New York and two teams from Vermont will battle in the Whitehall Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Whitehall, Fair Haven and Poultney all return to the tournament, but one team is making its tournament debut. The Hartford Tanagers will be participating for the first time.

The JV teams from Fair Haven and Poultney will square off to open the tournament on Tuesday at 3 p.m. That game will be followed by a JV matchup between Whitehall and Hartford.

At 6 p.m,. the varsity action tips off with a contest between longtime rivals as Fair Haven takes on Poultney. In the nightcap at 7:30 p.m., Adirondack League foes Whitehall and Hartford will take to the court.

Wednesday’s action will begin with the JV consolation game at 3 p.m. followed by the JV title game at 4:30 p.m. The varsity consolation game will tip off at 6 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Whitehall is coming off its first win of the season, a 73-45 victory over Corinth. Evan St. Claire has been one of the leading scorers in the Adirondack League the first two weeks of the season. St. Claire had a 26-point night against Fort Ann and a 30-point game against Corinth. Dawson Procella and Zac Barber have also been scoring in double-digits for Whitehall. The Railroaders are 1-2 on the young season.

“We started with a tough schedule, Lake George and Fort Ann, but the team responded in both games,” said Whitehall coach Keith Redmond. “The tough schedules early is starting to lead to some success. We are playing some good team basketball.”

Added Redmond:

“This is Year 21 of the Holiday Tournament, it’s always great to have four local teams and their communities supporting them. Playing over the vacation week will keep us fresh and ready for the second half of the season.”

Fair Haven opened its season on Dec. 16 with a win over Mount Abraham, 72-63. Senior Darren Brown led the Slaters in that contest with a double-double, 25 points and 13 rebounds. Seniors Dylan Ellis, Jordan Phillips and Scott Hughes, along with junior Austin Ellis and sophomore Cameron Coloutti, give Fair Haven a well-rounded lineup.

Fair Haven had a game against Hartford (Vermont) postponed by inclement weather. The Slaters will play one more game before the holiday break when they travel to Windsor to meet the Yellowjackets on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Fair Haven is the defending champion of the tournament and veteran coach Bob Prenevost, a former teacher and coach at Whitehall, always looks forward to it. And he feels that his team is primed for another fine season after making it to the state quarterfinals a year ago.

“We have size and a lot of athleticism,” Prenevost said. “We have strong veteran leadership.”

First-year Poultney coach Bob Coloutti has put a five-year plan in place to rebuild a Blue Devils’ program that has struggled as of late. Poultney has dropped their first two games to Woodstock, 68-22, and West Rutland, 42-26, but Coloutti feels that he can get his Poultney squad heading in the right direction. He realizes, however, that his team will have their hands full with Fair Haven.

“They have some really good kids over there this year,” Coloutti said. “I know those kids and they are going to be tough.”

Robbie Brill leads Poultney in scoring early in the season. Justin Rogers, Trent Rogers and Jackson Wagner are seasoned veterans for the Blue Devils.

Hartford is off to a 1-3 start, but may be a better club than that record indicates under first-year coach Jason Harrington, who comes over from the Tanagers’ girls program. Hartford opened with a 64-49 win over Warrensburg. Since then Hartford has lost two games at the buzzer, played well in a loss to Hadley-Luzerne, and led perennial power Argyle late in the third quarter before falling to the Scots.

“The kids are working hard,” Harrington said. “Whitehall will be tough and Fair Haven is a team that contends for state titles.”

The Tanagers have a big-time scorer in senior Nate Leise, who is coming off of a 27-point effort against Argyle and has already nailed 13 3-pointers on the season. Sophomore Lucas Casey poses a threat in the low post for Harrington’s team.

The Whitehall Holiday Tournament typically draws some nice size crowds, so get to the gym early to secure your seat, and enjoy some high quality high school basketball.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.