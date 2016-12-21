Loomis case delayed again

B y Donna Frischknecht

There will be no closure this year for the family of Elizabeth Gibson, who was killed in a vehicle collision caused by a drunk driver last year.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 15, men and women bearing jury duty slips filed into Whitehall Village Court to be vetted in the case against Melvin Loomis of Granville.

However, only two were selected for the jury, which requires seven jurors, so the trial date was postponed until February.

Loomis is the father of Kristina Loomis, who, on May 25, 2015, while driving under the influence with a suspended license, was involved in a head-on collision on Route 22 in Granville that took Gibson’s life.

Melvin Loomis is accused of allowing his daughter to drive his car, which did not have an interlock device that was required to be in any vehicle she drove.

Kristina Loomis was subsequently convicted of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, felonies. She is incarcerated in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

Following the crash, Melvin Loomis was charged with second-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and knowingly lending a vehicle without an interlock device to a person required to have one. Both are misdemeanors.

Loomis first appeared in Granville Court on July 27, 2015, but because of “extensive interactions over the years,” neither Roger Forando nor Paul Manchester, both Granville judges, would hear Loomis’ case.

The case was assigned to Whitehall – but the move has not helped in finding a jury that is “fit and impartial” to hear the case.

All seven prospective jurors questioned in the first round were dismissed based on “their proclivity to put an officer’s testimony higher than others,” as defense attorney John Winn asserted.

After questioning prospective jurors, both Christian Morris, assistant district attorney, and Winn raised concerns on partiality.

Village Court Judge Julie Eagen reminded the next seven prospective jurors called forward that “they were seeking those who can be partial to hearing testimonies from all witnesses called.”

Scheduled to appear at Loomis’ trial were three police officers, a probation officer and “an inmate,” Winn told the prospects, informing them Kristina Loomis would be testifying.

The second round of vetting was faced with some confusion among the prospective jurors as to legal verbiage and definitions, resulting in Judge Eagen having to clarify “standard of proof” and “credible evidence.”

After lengthy questioning, two jurors were selected.

The third and last round of interviews failed to produce any additional jurors, with many of the prospects saying they have served with or know of people serving as correction officers and police officers. One prospective juror said she knew Winn, who confirmed that fact.

“The problem is that there are a large percentage of correction officers in the area,” Winn said. This is the fifth or sixth time, he added, that this case has been delayed.

Assistant DA Morris asked Judge Eagen to request the maximum number of prospective jurors to be sent to Whitehall for the next vetting. Forty men and women were called this time, with a large number not showing up, as was revealed in the morning roll call.

When asked by Winn for a new trial date in March, Judge Eagen declined.

“I’m not sure if I will be running for re-election and I want to take care of this,” she said.

Judge Eagan set the next trial dates for Feb. 23 and 24.

