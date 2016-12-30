Girl, 11, purchases toys for sick children

B y Serena Kovalosky

While most kids were making out their lists of what they wanted for Christmas, eleven-year-old Melanie Vandenburgh of Whitehall was thinking of others. With the help of family and friends, Vandenburgh raised money to purchase toys and gifts that were delivered just before Christmas to children in Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.

“Mel loves children and wanted to do something good for someone this holiday season,” said her mother, Dawn Chittenden. “When she first mentioned it, I didn’t pay much attention, but then she kept talking about it and I just had to support her.”

They decided to raise money towards the purchase of toys to bring a little holiday cheer to the children at the Children’s Hospital who wouldn’t be able to come home for the holidays.

“I thought, if we’re going to do it, we’re going to REALLY do it,” said Chittenden, so they set a goal of $1,000.

Their first fundraiser was a bake sale at Chapman’s Store in Middle Granville. Vandenburgh used $75 of her own money to help purchase necessary items for baking. Together with her friends, their parents and her family, they baked up an assortment of goodies that helped them reach over half their goal.

Their second event was an online Pampered Chef Facebook party, which is the virtual version of a “home party.”

They made their $1,000 goal and were ready to go shopping!

Chittenden asked her daughter what she wanted to buy and the Children’s Hospital offered a suggested list as well. They purchased gifts and toys for a variety of ages, and even gift cards for the families of the children to help with groceries and meal expenses.

“I looked for the best deals to get the most from our money,” said Chittenden, who spent the next two weeks shopping with her daughter.

Toys, snacks, clothes, gift cards and games for the children and their families were loaded up and delivered to the Children’s hospital where Emily Corwin, a certified child life specialist at the hospital, greeted them with smiles and a shopping cart.

“Emily was so ecstatic with the amount of items we were able to donate, especially since the hospital relies strictly on donations,” said Chittenden.

“These toys and other items are going to brighten the spirits of the children and their parents as well,” said Corwin upon receiving the donation. Some kids have been there for a while. “It will help take their minds off their situation, if only for a moment.”

Melanie Vandenburgh feels good about her decision to help others and is very grateful that she was able to do this with her friends and family.”

“The girls were extremely excited and proud to be a part of such a great cause,” said Chittenden. “Not many 11-year-olds attempt to do something so incredible.”

“We all left feeling amazing and proud of ourselves.”

Dawn Chittenden and Melanie Vandenburgh would like to thank everyone who helped make the benefit a success: Marti and Gary Jurnak of Chapman’s General Store, Sharon Chittenden, Shirley Coderre, Frank Usher, Melanie’s friends – Emma, Brianna, Jayden, Lilly, Rachel, Ashlyn, and Sabrina and their families, Lorraine Ray and Alyssa Simmons for the Pampered Chef event, and all those who donated money and purchased goods.

