‘Zombie Law’ takes effect

B y Donna Frischknecht

Abandoned residential homes have crept onto Washington County’s landscape over the years, becoming as much a part of the scenery as its weathered barns and grazing cows. Boarded up windows and overgrown yards with weeds and garbage, though, are not what town and village officials want to be known for.

“We have a lot of bank-owned property,” said Walter Sandford, code enforcement commissioner in Whitehall. Zoning laws and property maintenance are on-going challenges, Sandford said, with everyone deferring responsibility while “structures fall apart.”

In addition to marring neighborhoods, abandoned homes bring down property values while increasing costs to local budgets, with towns and villages picking up the tab for snow removal and mowing.

The cost isn’t just monetary. There is also the cost of time and energy expended by those who work for the municipalities.

“I’ve spent most of my time chasing down these properties just to get them mowed,” said Fred Roberts, who has been working as the ordinance officer for the village of Granville for the last five years.

But help might be here.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the state’s “NYCRR 422” – better known as the “zombie property law” – took effect.

The new law addresses the accountability of abandoned properties by holding banks and mortgage lenders responsible for the upkeep of the properties in pre-foreclosure. It was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June.

Previously, a bank or mortgagee had the responsibility of maintaining a vacant property once a judgment of foreclosure and sale was obtained, thus creating “zombie” properties. The properties are called “zombies” because just as the fictional reanimated humans of horror movies and popular TV shows are neither alive nor dead, these properties are also in limbo state, existing yet deteriorating.

“I think the zombie law will be good as it will assign more accountability to banks,” Sandford said.

Matt Hicks, Granville’s town supervisor, agreed, noting that to wait for banks to take accountability once the property is in foreclosure can take a while, up to three years to foreclose on property in New York.

“The law is a great idea,” said Hicks. “I’m just not sure how it will be implemented.”

Hicks is not alone.

Roberts said he was initially pleased with the 800-number that was established in June to report abandoned properties to the state. When Roberts called to report three abandoned houses in the village of Granville, he was told the state would follow up on the properties.

“I thought, good, maybe I can get something else done,” Roberts said. His optimism was short-lived.

“I was told the state was closing the cases because they heard the properties were being taken care of,” Roberts said.

His frustration echoes the question those responsible for code enforcement in Washington County have: How are you going to actually track down banks and mortgage companies?

“Have you ever tried to get ahold of a big bank?” Roberts asked. “It’s like chasing ghosts.”

Adding to the zombie property frustration is the realization that villages like Granville and Whitehall do not qualify for the $13 million in grants made available by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to help address housing vacancy and blight, with an emphasis on zombie property prevention and enforcement. Grant money is available to cities, towns and villages that have at least 5,000 residents and more than 100 vacant properties.

For now, Whitehall and Granville are doing their best to improve its villages the best they can. In Granville, for example, 2016 started off with 30 abandoned houses. By year’s end, that number was down to 13, Roberts said. Many of the houses, he added, were sold in auctions, with some going for as low as $12,000.

Sandford, though, sees the zombie property law as a work in progress – banks will probably either hire property maintenance companies to help oversee the needs of abandoned homes or establish property maintenance divisions within the bank.

Either way, finding a cure to the zombie home epidemic will take time, with many local enforcers still getting up to speed with nuances of the new law.

James Buxton, code enforcement administrator for Washington County, assigned to Dresden, Granville, Hampton, Hebron, Whitehall and Whitehall village, said he wasn’t too familiar with the law.

Sandford said it will take time, adding: “At least it shows that state recognizes there is a problem.”

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.