Whitehall boy gets prosthetic

By Serena Kovalosky

Logan Pease has been waiting a long time for this moment.

For this first time since his leg was amputated below the knee from an ATV accident last May, the 11-year-old from Whitehall took his first steps with a prosthetic mold.

Pease had several setbacks since the accident as his leg wasn’t healing properly, which delayed his being fitted for a prosthesis.

“This has been a lot to handle for an active kid who had everything taken away,” said Pease’s grandmother, Sheila Bourque, who has been by his side throughout the ordeal.

But thanks to the prayers and support of friends and family and Pease’s determination to walk again, his leg finally healed to the point of being ready to start the month-long fitting process for his new prosthesis.

He was fitted with a prosthetic mold in Glens Falls. Measurements would be taken each time he returned since his leg would change as he healed.

Pease had not been allowed to put any weight on the prosthetic mold in the beginning to make sure his leg remained properly healed.

At home, he was back to using his wheelchair and crutches.

The Big Day was Jan. 12, when the goal was to see if Pease could stand on the prosthetic mold and walk.

“Logan was so anxious about it,” said Bourque. “He was worried it would hurt, that he wouldn’t be able to walk.”

It had been over eight months since the accident and the promise of a prosthetic has been postponed many times.

“His whole body was shaking, he was so scared it would hurt,” said Bourque.

But Pease did better than expected and was able to stand without the help of the parallel bars.

“He took the first couple of steps and then there was no stopping him,” said Bourque. “He had no pain at all! It was an answer to our prayers.”

“Just to see him take that first step, I had to hold back tears,” Bourque said. “I was so proud of him.”

Pease was so excited he couldn’t even sleep that night.

“We were texting and calling everyone and the phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” said Bourque.

Pease will return for more fittings and adjustments and to practice walking. They are hoping he will receive the real prosthetic by the end of the month.

Then he will go for intensive physical therapy and learn to put on his prosthesis and how to take care of it.

But for now, Logan Pease is looking forward to walking again.

“He’s on cloud nine,” said Bourque.

