January 20, 2017

Weekender – 1/20/17

Three years later, search continues for missing man

Jonathan Schaff

By Krystle S. Morey Nearly three years ago, a man set off walking from a Main Street bar toward the […]

January 18, 2017

Whitehall boy gets prosthetic

Logan Pease walks again with the help of a prosthetic leg.

By Serena Kovalosky Logan Pease has been waiting a long time for this moment. For this first time since his […]

January 18, 2017

Locals to attend Trump’s inauguration

Trump 1

By Krystle S. Morey and Donna Frischknecht On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the […]

January 18, 2017

Losing mill would be ‘nail in the coffin’

DSC_0208

By Donna Frischknecht It’s been part of the Whitehall landscape since 1940. Back then, Commonwealth Plywood was supplying birch plywood […]

January 18, 2017

‘Extensive damage’ gets vacant building demolished

Building Demolition3

By Serena Kovalosky For many who drove down Williams Street in Whitehall last week, the pile of rubble next door […]

