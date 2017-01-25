Former Granville mayor accused of ‘peeping’ on boys

B y Krystle S. Morey

Former Granville Mayor Thomas Scott is facing child endangerment charges and harassment after two underage boys he coached on a school track team claimed that Scott touched them inappropriately while massaging them and watched one of them while he was in the shower.

One teen who lived with Scott and competed on a school modified track team that Scott coached told police that Scott had watched him showering. The teen alleged that the “peeping” incident occurred at Scott’s village home in April 2013.

The youth provided video that he captured of Scott peeping through the downstairs bathroom door lock, as well as other behaviors, the police report stated.

The student was too uncomfortable to report the incidents, the report said, but teammates whom he told about the behavior told another track coach, who convinced the student to come forward.

A second teen, also a runner on Scott’s team at the time, claimed he was also harassed by Scott.

Both boys said that Scott had given massages to members of the track team, which had progressed to massaging “on bare buttocks and up into inner thigh,” which they said made them uncomfortable.

Scott, 55, of Granville, was arrested Monday. He is charged with acting in a manner that injures a child under the age of 17, a misdemeanor, and second degree harassment, a violation, after an investigation by Granville police and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

