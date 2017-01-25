Public’s input sought in school leader hunt

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Board of Education has been searching for months for a new leader for the school district and now, as it prepares to consider final candidates, it’s asking for the public’s help.

The district has posted on its website, granvillecsd.org, a survey intended to “collect information about what the community would like to see in a leader,” board president Audrey Hicks said.

“It’s important that the leader we choose meets the needs of everybody in the community,” she added.

Postcards were also sent home with students and posters outlining the survey were hung in local businesses.

“We tried to get it out as best as we can to everyone who is involved,” Hicks said.

The survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, asks a number of questions including what the survey-taker’s affiliation with the school district is and what the single, most important quality the next superintendent should have is.

It also asks responders to select the top five experiences and skills from a list that includes experiences as a superintendent; skilled in finance and facility planning; skilled in public speaking and communication; experiences as a classroom teacher; and holder of an earned doctorate. And it asks responders for any comments or recommendations regarding the superintendent search.

The district decided to survey the public based the recommendation of James P. Dexter, district superintendent of the WSWHE BOCES. Dexter is a consultant provided to the school to help it screen, interview and hire a new superintendent.

When asked who should respond to the survey, Hicks said: “Anybody and everybody … anybody that has any interest in the leadership of our school, for any reason, should respond.”

Dexter and his BOCES associates will collate the results and present them to the board.

“We will take the input to heart and factor it into our decision-making,” Hicks said.

Since Mark Bessen submitted his resignation last fall, the board has been searching for a permanent leader to take over on or before July 1. The board hired Mark Doody on Jan. 9 to serve as interim leader of the district. He is overseeing district operations and preparing it for the transition to a new superintendent.

Those interested can take the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GranvilleSearch by Feb. 3.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.