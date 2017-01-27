Lakes Classifieds – 01/27/17

January 27, 2017

January 25, 2017

Former Granville mayor accused of ‘peeping’ on boys

By Krystle S. Morey Former Granville Mayor Thomas Scott is facing child endangerment charges and harassment after two underage boys […]

Public’s input sought in school leader hunt

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Board of Education has been searching for months for a new leader for the […]

‘Lack of weather’ cancels snow races

By Krystle S. Morey Mettowee Off Road Extreme Park was set to trade in its mud for snow – but […]

Whitehall fire eyes training, facility upgrades

By Matthew Saari An outdated electrical system, rotting floor and mold are just a few of the problems facing the […]

January 20, 2017

