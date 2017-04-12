Big acts on tap for summer concerts

By Krystle S. Morey

There’s a stacked line-up on tap for the Village of Granville’s 2017 Summer Concert Series.

Attendees traveling to Veterans Memorial Park this season can expect performances from every music genre from classic country to big band and R&B to oldies from the 60’s and 70’s.

The New York Players take the stage first on June 29. The Albany-based group boasts a big band sound. It continues to wow Granville crowds each summer. Band members tout Granville as one of its “favorite community concerts.”

Other popular acts including Daryl Magill featuring The Cagney’s & The Pneumatic Horns; Harold Ford & the Cash Band; and Grand Central Station.

New acts, including the local Whiskey River band, have been added to the roster to keep concert attendees on their feet and singing to the beat.

“Every year there’s a great mix … a little bit of something for everybody,” said Mayor Brian LaRose.

Each summer the village concert series draws attendees from around the Lakes Region and northern Washington County. They bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to the park to enjoy food, music and fun each Thursday during the summer from 7-9 p.m.

Accompanying the concerts will be special events including ice cream nights, fireworks, chicken barbecues and a strawberry social.

The Granville Masons will host its chicken barbecue dinners, starting at 4 p.m. on June 29, July 13, and Aug. 3 and 17.

With the New York Players on June 29, there will be a fireworks display and strawberry social. Free ice cream nights, sponsored by Zappone Motors and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, will be July 13 and 20.

Granville’s Taste of the Slate Valley event, which features free food samples from local businesses, will be July 27.

The Granville Town Band will also perform special concerts on select Sundays starting next month. On Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, the band will march and play concert band specialties.

The town band concerts, which are set for 6-8 p.m., are supported by public funds from the State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program, administered locally by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, and title sponsor Great Meadow Federal Credit Union.

All concerts, which are free of charge, take place at the bandstand in Veterans Memorial Park.

The full concert schedule:

June 29: New York Players – Outstanding big band sound, Top 40, R&B

July 6: American Longboards – Features American Music from the 50’s, 60’s and More!

July 13: Harold Ford & the Cash Band – A concert dedicated to the extraordinary music of Johnny Cash

July 20: Grand Central Stations – Pop, R&B and a wide range of standards from the 60’s to today.

July 27: Daryl Magill featuring The Cagney’s & The Pneumatic Horns – Highly Interactive Entertainers-Pop, R&B, Big Band

Aug. 3: Mellow Yellow – Pay tribute to 60’s and 70’s music

Aug 10: The Starline Rhythm Boys – Highly- engaging trio featuring Old-time country, Bluegrass and Rockabilly music

Aug 17: TBA

Aug. 24: Body & Soul – High energy dance / party band playing the 70’s up to today’s Top-40

