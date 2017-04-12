Troy’s contract as school AD extended

By Krystle S. Morey

Eileen Troy’s responsibilities as athletic director at Granville High School have been extended.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the school and community of Granville,” Troy said following her appointment. “We have had some great successes this year and we want to continue and build upon that success.”

The Granville Board of Education voted Monday to keep Troy on through June 2018. Six board members voted to reappoint Troy, while one – Greg Bourn – abstained. Carrie O’Brien was absent.

“I just had questions on it,” Bourn said. He cited the amount of time a retired person, like Troy, can be appointed to a position as a concern.

“I had a parent approach me … and I just felt that if there is a law and parents question us about it, we need to check into it a little bit further,” Bourn said.

School business manager Cathy Somich said at the meeting that the athletic director job to which Troy was being appointed is not a civil service position, so there is no law prohibiting or regulating the length of her appointment as a retired individual.

“There is probably not any problem with it, but I don’t want to be the guy saying, ‘hey, I talked about it for five minutes and everything is good,” he added.

Troy, a Granville Class of 1972 graduate, was hired in March 2015 to examine participation rates and identify trends in the district’s various sports programs.

Since her initial appointment, Troy has expressed a number of goals she has, including increasing student participation in sports, providing students with athletic experiences that will help them to develop physically, mentally, socially and emotionally; and stressing good sportsmanship and competitiveness among students.

“High school sports are about “kids”. That is what we are here for…we have very dedicated coaches who work very hard to provide the very best opportunities possible for children and young adults,” Troy said.

When asked why stick around in Granville, Troy said: “That’s easy – I really like the kids! My goal for every student athlete here would be for them to play or perform better than they think they can. I want every one of them to overachieve. I think they can and I think, with everyone’s support, they will.”

“Eileen has agreed to stay with us for another year to help us figure out what we are doing and where we are going in the future,” said school board president Audrey Hicks.

Troy’s contract, which pays $28,000, is effective July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

