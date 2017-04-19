Five seek seats on Granville school board

By Krystle S. Morey

Put down your pencils. The petitions for seats on the Granville Board of Education are in.

Five candidates are vying for three soon-to-be open seats on the board: Kim O’Leary-Cartmell, Susan Perry, Philip Berke, Suzanne McEachron and J. Murray McHugh.

The five successfully collected the 25 required signatures on their petitions and turned them in by the deadline to secure a spot on the May 16 ballot.

The order above is how candidates will appear at the polls. School district clerk Connie Resetar said candidates’ names are pulled from a hat to determine the random order. She puts the names into a hat, someone draws them out one-by-one and there’s a third person there to witness the process.

The board seats up for grabs – held now by Greg Bourn, Suzanne McEachron and Carrie O’Brien – are for three-year terms.

McEachron, who is serving as vice president of the board, is the only incumbent running again. McEachron has served on the board since 2011 and is seeking a third term.

O’Brien and Bourn cited family obligations as reasons they would not run again.

Berke ran unsuccessfully in 2015.

Taxpayers will vote to for their board choices and the 2017-18 school budget on May 16. Polls will be open in the high school gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters should park behind the school, entering by Bernardo’s and the football field, and use the doors on the east side of the gym.

As for the remaining board members, Jo-Lynne Bartholomew, Molly Celani and John McDermott’s terms end next year. The seats of board president Audrey Hicks and board members Dale Bucciero and Edward Vladyka will open in 2019.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.