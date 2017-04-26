April 26, 2017

Little League coin drop, clean-up Saturday

By Krystle S. Morey

Members of the Granville Little League will take to the streets this weekend to raise money for the sports organization.
Players, coaches and parents will go door-to-door in the village Saturday, collecting donations. Others will be positioned at various drop sites on Main and Quaker streets, and at the intersection of Church Street and Potter Avenue.
“It’s a good fundraiser for Little League,” said Denise Davies, a member of the Little League board. “It gets the kids out in the community in their uniforms.”
Money raised during the annual coin drop, which begins at 9 a.m., will go toward purchasing uniforms, equipment, maintenance and general operating expenses. The coin drop usually lasts until 1 p.m.
“We had a good turnout last year and we’re hoping for another good turnout this year,” Davies said.
The coin drop is a good fundraiser for the Little League each year.
“It’s good to have the coin drop,” Davies said. “It has been a part of Granville for a long time.”
After the coin drop, players, parents and community members will head to the Little League field to help rake the diamonds, position the bases, mow the fields and clean dugouts before the start of the season.
“It’s one more big push to finish it up,” Davies said.
“They’ve never looked this good this early – it’s great,” she said of the fields. “When we have teams come from other towns, we want to put our best foot forward.”
Davies said each player pays a $30 registration fee, but that’s not enough to cover most expenses. The coin drop helps pay for additional costs including park maintenance.
Teams from tee ball to Little League are made up of boys and girls age 4 to 13+. This is the third year the Granville Little League has been a travel league, playing with kids from other districts including Whitehall, Hartford, Fort Ann and Argyle.
Davies said the Granville Little League program is in an upswing.
“Numbers are way up,” she said of the participation this season.
Kids looking to play this year should bring their birth certificates and registration payment to Davies at the Granville village office on Quaker Street.
Next weekend, on May 7, the Little League season will officially begin with a parade and ceremony. Players will walk from the park on North Street, down Main Street to the Little League field off Glen Street.
Teams will be joined by local police, EMS and fire departments, and the Granville High School Band.
“We were rained out last year, so we’re hoping for good weather this year,” Davies said.
“There’s usually a pretty good turnout,” she added.
Participants should line up by 12:30 p.m. The parade begins at 1 p.m.
Once back at the field, there will be an opening ceremony and exhibition game play. And new this year, the Little League has teamed up with the Granville Masons to have a chicken barbecue after the parade.
“It’s a good community organization and we are here to help support it,” said Michael Angiolillo, Granville mason. The Masons have supported a team for the last 40 years, Angiolillo said.
The barbecue – which includes half of a chicken, a baked potato, beans, coleslaw, rolls and a brownie dessert for $10 – starts at 1:30 p.m. The mason’s table will be set up near the concession stand in the park.
Proceeds from the barbecue will be donated to the Granville Little League.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
April 26, 2017

Comptroller: Granville fiscally stressed, Whitehall not

DiNapoli

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville is the second-most fiscally stressed village in the state, and trending to […]

April 26, 2017

School budget, board votes May 16

granville budget

By Krystle S. Morey   The Granville Board of Education is proposing a $26.7 million budget for the next school […]

April 26, 2017

Haff decries ‘civil forfeiture’

Dana Haff

By Matthew Saari The Washington County Board of supervisors voted Friday to give $64,611 in forfeited funds from legal cases […]

April 26, 2017

Little League coin drop, clean-up Saturday

little league

By Krystle S. Morey Members of the Granville Little League will take to the streets this weekend to raise money […]

April 21, 2017

North Country Freepress – 04/21/17

FreePress_4_21_17.pdf-web.pdf
April 21, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/21/17

Lakes_4_21_17.pdf-web.pdf
April 21, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 04/21/17

Northshire_4_21_17.pdf-web.pdf
April 21, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 04/21/17

Lakes_4_21_17.pdf-web.pdf
April 21, 2017

Weekender – 04/21/17

Weekender_4_21_17.pdf-web.pdf
April 20, 2017

518 Wheels – 04/20/17

518 Wheels_4_17_17.pdf-web.pdf
April 19, 2017

St. Mary’s dedication of altar April 27

st. mary's

By Krystle S. Morey Following the recent completion of a years-long renovation, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church is finally ready […]

April 19, 2017

Area towns, villages plan clean-up events

veterans memorial park

By Krystle S. Morey, Keith Harrington, Matthew Saari Clean up. Clean up. Everybody do your share. Area communities will take […]