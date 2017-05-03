Whitehall rifle club is undefeated dynasty

By Matthew Saari

When thinking of strong, dominant sports coming out of Whitehall, many people might think of the high school football team, but there’s another team out there with an amazing achievement that’s intertwined with the very history of the town.

The Whitehall Rifle Club finished the 2017 season not only undefeated again but also claiming for the ninth straight year the Tri-County Rifle Championship.

When Whitehall beat Reynolds Road in the last match of the season, the club chalked up its 64th straight win, dating back to January 2013, and its 111th straight home win, a record that dates back to 2002 when the Hollister Road gun range was built.

Veteran member Jim Lafayette was kind enough to share the secret to the team’s success.

“Winning is contagious,” he said.

Lafayette traces the team’s competitive edge back to the 1970s. At that time the rifle club in Saratoga was the dominant force in the region. The shooters in Whitehall made it their mission to change that.

“We made it our goal to beat Saratoga so we worked and worked and worked,” Lafayette said.

If there was one shooter who drove the club to new heights, Lafayette indicated it would be Joe Greco. “He had that competitive spirit…he got the other guys practicing.”

That practice paid off; the 1976-77 season was Whitehall’s first undefeated season.

As impressive as the club’s current record is, it was even more impressive in years past – as hard to believe as that is.

The longest undefeated stretch by the club was 168 matches, which Hartford shot down in 2004.

The best shooter in the history of the club was Scott Huntington, racking up 51 perfect scores.

“Nobody will touch his records,” Lafayette said.

The club was started in 1947 with members using the shooting range at the Armory. Comparing that club with today would be like comparing apples and oranges…or a .22 to a .308.

“When it first started it was more of a social thing,” Lafayette said. “Over the years it’s developed into some real serious competition.”

That competition has in turn developed several generations of expert marksmen whose aim would impress a Marine sniper.

The top shooter on the team this season was Jason Pratt, who edged out the previous year’s top gun, John Hollister.

Pratt may make shooting look easy but he has committed a lot of time and effort to the sport in order to beat out the likes of Hollister, who has more than 40 years of experience.

“I practiced four days a week,” Pratt said. “I have won the top average before so I knew what it took to get there again. The one thing that keeps my average at the level it is this year is the fact that I practice standing the most. So when it comes time to shoot standing in a match I am confident in my ability to shoot tens in standing.”

Whitehall also maintains a Junior Shooter program that not only instills basic marksmanship at an early age but teaches gun safety. The program is so well-known and successful it has a shooter hailing from Queensbury enrolled.

“This junior program we have is super successful – beyond our wildest dreams,” Lafayette said. “Some of these kids are shooting as good as the best seniors.”

Of the 19 shooters who compete at matches, three are junior shooters, meaning they’re of high school age. Two of those shooters call Whitehall home.

One is Noah Ramey, a senior at the high school who has been enrolled in the club since he was nine years old and competed since he was 15.

Like any country boy, Ramey enjoys deer and duck hunting but attributes most of his success to the instruction provided by senior members.

“I definitely wouldn’t be as good as I am now if I didn’t have that,” said Ramey.

The other junior shooter from Whitehall on the team is Tiana McKee, a junior at the high school.

This year’s season marked the first year of competitive shooting for McKee, although she has been enrolled in the club since she was 13 years old – at the insistence of her father. But once she started sending rounds down range she was smitten.

“I didn’t know what to think of it, I never did it before,” McKee said. “But when I tried it I liked it.”

Like Ramey, McKee attributes her success to the advice provided by the veteran shooters as well as practice, lots of practice – McKee would clock in an hour’s practice two or three times a week to hone her talent.

While competitive shooting is not the sport most people associate with women, some of the best shooters in the country are women, said Lafayette – and they’re easier to teach.

“Girls mature faster than boys and boys have bad habits because they were plinking away in the fields. Girls don’t know anything (about shooting) so they listen,” Lafayette said.

For those contemplating joining up, they better make sure they have some money saved up.

In order to join the senior club it costs $100 and $30 to join the junior program. In addition to entry fees there’s the cost of equipment including rifle, safety glasses, shooting jacket and match grade ammunition.

The rifle is perhaps the heftiest investment with competition-grade rifles costing upwards of $2,000.

With such a serious financial investment required, Lafayette said the team allows prospective members to utilize club equipment so they don’t drop several thousands of dollars and find out it’s not their thing.

