Granville town-wide sales this weekend

By Krystle S. Morey

After a week of non-stop rain and chilly weather, it looks like the clouds will part and the sun will shine this weekend – just in time for Granville’s town-wide garage sales.

Residents have been busy cleaning out their garages, closets, attics and basements, and pruning their lawns, in preparation for this weekend’s sale, an annual event that draws hundreds of bargain hunters to the village.

Zoe Pauquette is one enthusiastic vendor planning a sale this weekend, May 20-21.

She, with the help of Telescope Casual Furniture, will host a sale to help raise money for her to attend a youth leadership forum in Washington, D.C., this summer.

Pauquette will sell Telescope furniture including beach chairs and director chairs as well as other miscellaneous garage sale items that were donated by Telescope employees.

There will also be tickets for sale to win a Telescope Casual fire table and chairs. The set is worth nearly $4,500 and tickets, which are on sale now, are $2 each or 3 tickets for $5. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the sale on Sunday.

The sale will be set up near the water tower in Telescope’s parking lot.

Telescope has historically been very generous when it comes to supporting the Granville community and residents in need.

“Telescope always loves to be able to help the community whenever possible,” said Sarah Warren, production manager. “When we can encourage student to pursue their dream path, we like to be a part of that.”

Pauquette’s mother, Heather, works at Telescope and she works there during the summer.

A Granville High School freshman, Pauquette was nominated by one of her teachers to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: National Security – Diplomacy, Intelligence & Defense. But now she has to raise the money for tuition. All proceeds from the sale and raffle will go toward Pauquette’s tuition and travel costs. Her goal is to raise $3,000, which will add to the $150 scholarship she won from NYLF.

She will spend six days in the nation’s capital, learning about how America monitors potential threats, prepares for crisis, and plans for peace. She and other students from around the country will talk directly with national security experts, learn about the latest intelligence strategies, and experience public service in action via hands-on simulations. They’ll also enjoy exclusive access to government agencies and one-on-one interactions with industry professionals.

Pauquette said she’s most excited to meet with professionals that are doing what she aspires to do.

“It is to give me more of an idea of the kinds of things I can do in the military,” said Pauquette, who wants to join the military when she graduates from high school in 2020.

“A lot of my family has been in the military … it’s just something that I have always wanted to do,” she said.

Pauquette said the forum will help her know “100 percent” that joining the military – which she has planned to do since she was in sixth grade – is exactly what she wants to do.

Her sale is just one of the many rummage opportunities available locally this weekend. Other sales will be spread out in the village and town of Granville, featuring items from books to clothing and decorative items to tools.

Residents who live on out-of-the-way roads may set up in Veterans Memorial Park. Vendors may rent a space on the front lawn of the high school from the Granville Rotary Club by calling Bob Jones at 518-291-7537. A 15-foot space is $20.

Public bathrooms will be available at the Granville Baptist Church, at 23 Quaker St., and at the Chamber of Commerce building on the corner of Main and Church streets.

The town-wide sale is sponsored by the Granville Area Chamber of Commerce. Various churches and scout organizations and other groups will be selling food and other items.

Granville Lions Club will be selling high-quality outdoor furniture behind the Post Office on Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.