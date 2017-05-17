TD Bank to consolidate; close Main Street store

By Krystle S. Morey

Soon, Granville will have just one TD Bank office.

The company has decided to consolidate its banking services at its newly renovated Quaker Street location and close its Main Street location.

Traffic patterns and store transaction volumes contributed to the New Jersey-based company’s decision, said Lisa Sawicki, TD’s vice president of corporate communications.

The decision “is in line with our commitment to grow locations and services in the way that will create the best experience for the approximately 8.9 million TD Bank customers from Maine to Florida,” she said.

“Our location is changing, but our commitment to you is not,” said TD retail market president Wendy Blackwell-Moore in a letter to customers. “There’s nothing you need to do except change your route.”

TD will spend the next couple of months preparing for its Aug. 4 move.

More services will be available to customers at the new location, with four drive-thru teller stations, a drive-thru ATM, safe deposit boxes and teller PODS featuring an ADA-compliant teller station.

There is also a more convenient parking lot for bank customers on Quaker Street.

“The new store on Quaker Street will be expanded and new elements will be added. It will be more modern, open, and updated, with features that make for a better customer experience, like a drive-thru ATM, safe deposit boxes, and an open teller area, to better allow employees and customers to interact,” Sawicki said.

Constriction will be completed later this month, Sawicki said.

TD will be open on Quaker Street Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s closed Sundays.

As for the building on Main Street, Sawicki said the company won’t make any decisions for a few months.

“We are still exploring options for the building on Main Street. We won’t make any determinations until later this summer,” she said.

TD Bank has nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. In 2016, the company had $225 billion deposits and lent more than $134 billion in loans, according to its website. It employs more than 25,000 nationwide.

The nine employees at the Main Street store will move to the newly renovated Quaker Street bank.

“We are thrilled that our customers will continue to see familiar faces at the Quaker Street Store, as all employees will transfer to the receiving store once the Main Street store closes,” Sawicki said.

Before its move on Aug. 4, customers can reach the Main Street bank at 518-642-1010. The Quaker Street location can be reached at 518-642-1204.

“Normal operations will continue at both stores until the transition is complete and we will work directly with our customers to provide any needed support through this change,” Sawicki said.

TD Bank also offers a number of online services at its website tdbank.com and via its mobile app. Customers can transfer money, deposit checks, view statements and manage accounts from their phone.

The company will host an open house at its newly renovated location at 100 Quaker St. on Aug. 5.

