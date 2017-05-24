Granville High School receives national award

By Krystle S. Morey

In recognition of how well it prepares students for college, Granville High School received a “bronze medal” in a recent study by a Washington, D.C.-based publisher of news and information.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Granville High School 243rd in New York State, based on its students’ performance on state-required tests and how well the school prepares its students for college.

“As a high school principal, I am ecstatic,” said Camille Harrelson. “It really is nice to see an accomplishment for our students and our staff. They have been working really hard on preparing our students for when they leave us, so it’s nice for them to get acknowledgement for all of the hard work that they have been doing.”

The magazine released its report April 25, but Harrelson said she only recently heard about Granville’s accomplishment. She said former Granville superintendent Mark Bessen sent her an email recently with a link to the data. He asked if she had seen the results and she hadn’t yet.

“It was really exciting to see,” Harrelson said. “It’s nice for the students and the staff to get the pat on the back, to say, ‘Hey, you’re doing a good job. Keep up the good work.’”

She said a few veteran teachers informed her that Granville High School has never before received an award like this.

Schools were ranked based on data from the 2014-15 school year. U.S. News & World Report used a four-step system to review results of state proficiency tests, compare local scores to state averages, examine graduation rates and gauge college-readiness.

It also considered how area economies affected students, factoring in the percentage of economically disadvantaged students, who tend to score lower than the state average.

“We do have a high rate of economically disadvantaged students in this district,” Harrelson said.

“I think that speaks volumes to the students and the staff that they are willing to put forth that extra effort and really try to excel, even if they are having those difficulties in their life,” she said.

U.S. News & World Report teamed with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, to produce the rankings.

According to U.S. News, Maryland was the top-performing state with 27.5 percent of its eligible schools earning a gold or silver medal. Florida came in second with 24.4 percent and California in third with 23.6 percent.

New York did, however, rank third in number of total gold medal schools with 55. California ranked first with 85 and Texas had 65.

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 22,000 public high schools nationwide. Granville, which ranked 243rd, received a bronze ranking because its quality-adjusted AP participation rate – 26 percent – was less than the median needed to receive a silver medal.

Harrelson said the school has done a lot of work to encourage students to take AP courses.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us,” she said.

Granville offers several college-level courses to its students including AP Biology, AP Psychology and AP U.S. History.

Harrelson touted the advantages of students taking AP courses, including cost-savings and college preparation.

“It preps them for the rigor of college and the level of expectations that when they take their first college courses that will be expected,” she said. “Their professors will expect them to understand the content.”

She added that the level of conversations and instruction in Granville’s AP courses compare directly with courses the students will take at two- and four-year colleges.

“It just gives them that extra edge and that extra advantage,” Harrelson said.

She said many Granville students graduate with almost a full year of college under their belt, enabling them to graduate early in many cases.

Harrelson said the school will soon hang a banner commemorating its “bronze medal” ranking in the hallway near the school’s main entrance.

“This is bronze. The next step is silver and then after that … gold,” she said. “We are going to keep pursuing the best for our kids.”

