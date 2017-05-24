Hartford upsets unbeaten Germantown

By Keith Harrington

As the Hartford softball team practiced on Tuesday, you could almost see the confidence flowing as the Tanagers took batting practice.

It was just a day after seven-seeded Hartford had upset Germantown, the second-seed team unbeaten in 16 games, in the Section II Class D quarterfinals.

With that 11-5 victory over the Clippers, the Tanagers looked hungry for more.

“They needed that, they really, really did,” said Hartford coach Scott Hasemann. “It was a big win for our momentum.”

Hartford had to win every game left on its regular season last week just to qualify for the playoffs. Now there, Hasemann’s team means business. That was clear to the Tanager’s mentor as soon as they got off the bus in Germantown to challenge the unbeaten Clippers’ winning streak.

“When we walked in there, it was like a different team,” Hasemann said. “We had confidence. They believed in themselves. They wanted it bad.”

The Tanagers didn’t waste any time, jumping in front against Germantown starting pitcher Lily Watson by scoring two runs in the top of the first.

The Clippers got even with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Then Hartford took control, scoring six unanswered runs for an 8-2 lead after four innings. Hartford struck for three in the second, two in the third and a single run in the fourth.

“We noticed in the scouting reports that they give up a lot of runs,” Hasemann said. “Their pitcher had a little speed, but nothing more than we had seen in the Adirondack League. She had eight walks so that helped us get on base.”

Rylie Liebig relieved Wade in third and went the rest of the way for Hartford to earn the win. The pair yielded just five hits on the afternoon, while combining for six strikeouts.

Germantown scored in the fifth to pull within 8-3, but Hartford put the game away with two in the sixth and one in the seventh to lead 11-3. The Clippers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to provide the final margin of victory.

Offensively, Wade was 5 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for Hartford. Liebig went 2 for 4 with a double, scoring three runs and driving in a pair of runs. Mattison Baker added a double for the Tanagers.

Four of Germantown’s five hits were for extra bases. Watson and Samantha Marrish tripled for the Clippers. Jennifer Ljutich and Jenna Egan doubled.

Hartford was scheduled to take on Adirondack League rival Fort Ann in the Class D semifinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Park in South Glens Falls. The Cardinals, seeded third, blanked Loudonville Christian 5-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday. The game is a rematch of last year’s Class D title game won by Fort Ann.

Hartford is now 10-8 on the season. Germantown finishes 16-1.

