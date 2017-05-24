New York trailblazer for free college tuition

By Matthew Saari

Beginning this fall, resident-students young and old will be able to attend New York state colleges and universities without having to bear the burden of tuition costs.

Roberta Reardon, commissioner of the state Department of Labor, outlined the workings of the Excelsior scholarship program at a seminar at SUNY Adirondack last Tuesday, and Kristen Carey, Whitehall High School’s guidance counselor, was there.

The scholarship is the first of its kind in the nation, offering residents the opportunity to obtain an undergraduate degree with tuition costs covered by the state.

“We’re the first state to do this but I hope other states follow,” said Carey.

Only a handful of qualifications exist for the scholarship. The student must be a state resident, be applying to a state college, be enrolled in at least 30 credits of coursework, be on track to graduate on time and be in good academic standing, which is determined by the degree of study as well as university.

Income also plays a crucial role in determining eligibility but unlike some scholarships, the window of eligibility is fairly large and expected to grow over time. In 2017 the income cap for the family is set at $100,000. This will increase to $110,000 in 2018 and to $125,000 in 2019.

Recent high school graduates are not the sole beneficiaries of the Excelsior scholarship program. Individuals returning to school, perhaps finishing a degree started years ago, are eligible as well.

“That was one of the goals of this – to help people finish the degree they started,” Carey said.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the Excelsior is that there is no limit as to how many people can apply and be awarded a scholarship.

“(The state) made a commitment that everyone who applies gets this scholarship money,” said Carey.

The Excelsior will only cover tuition; the cost of books and room and board are excluded.

Secondly, only students attending state colleges can apply; students slated to attend private colleges cannot.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) through the state take precedence over the Excelsior, meaning that Excelsior only activates once FAFSA and TAP are tapped out.

Because of this, Carey anticipates that middle-income families will see the most benefit from the scholarship since lower-income families typically receive greater assistance through federal and state grants and scholarships.

Lastly, should a student use the Excelsior program, they are entering into a contract with the state in which they agree to live and work within New York state for the length of time they used the Excelsior. For instance, if a student earns a four-year degree and uses the Excelsior for the entire four years, that student must remain within the state for four years after graduating.

However should a student leave the state after graduating, there’s a payback clause.

“If they do work out of state the money becomes a 10-year loan but it’s interest free so even that’s not that bad,” Carey said.

After the seminar, Carey brought her findings back to Whitehall. In the week since the meeting, she said, she’s found that the announcement of the scholarship has sparked some renewed interest in college among the student body and, she said, several kids who were concerned about the cost now have plans to attend college in New York.

“I’m seeing benefits already,” said Carey.

The application process opens on June 7 and closes on July 21.

SUNY Adirondack will host two more informational sessions at their Scoville Learning Center on June 14 and June 27 from 5-7 p.m.

For more information about the Excelsior scholarship go to www.hesc.ny.gov.

