Village: Trailer must go by June 1

By Matthew Saari

“I’m not a mean person. But you came to us back in March. You’ve had ample time.”

So spoke Whitehall Village Board member Teresa Austin when Brenda Redford, who has been living in a travel trailer for a year at 4 Skenesborough Drive with her boyfriend, Allan Mears, asked for more time to vacate the premises.

With the original deadline of June 1 set by former mayor Ken Bartholomew fast approaching, Redford said she wasn’t sure an extension would even be necessary, but the residence being built for Mears and Redford in Hampton isn’t ready yet.

Regardless, the board held firm with the prior deadline.

“To make things fair, if we make a decision it needs to be upheld,” Austin said.

Mayor Phil Smith agreed, saying: “I don’t know why you can’t take that camper and move it to another location.”

“You’ve been there a year,” Austin added.

“I understand that,” said Redford.

“Unless someone wants to make a motion to extend the deadline, that’s where we’re at,” Smith said.

No one spoke up.

The issue with two campers – one has been removed – was brought before the board by Austin in March, prior to her becoming a trustee.

“I think there’s enough blight in the village,” Austin said at the time.

Mears and Redford moved into the trailers last June as a temporary measure until a residence in Hampton was completed. As the year wore on the schedule began to unravel, with basic utilities for the property being delayed. Because of the delays Mears’ stay, which was to last only until last fall, extended through the winter and spring months.

“National Grid was notified in July and they finally set the poles in February,” Mears said, explaining the situation to the board in March.

Since Bartholomew set the deadline, Mears and Redford have closed up and removed one camper trailer.

Mears later stated that he doesn’t believe the extension will be necessary; further reinforcing Redford’s statement in the meeting.

“We’re all ready to get out of here in the next couple of days,” said Mears.

Despite the board’s firm stance, Redford and Mears remained stoic.

“It’s a part of life these days,” she said.

“I was 80 percent certain they wouldn’t extend us,” Mears said after. “We don’t have any problem with the board’s decision. We appreciate the village giving us until June 1.”

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.