May 31, 2017

Granville BOE vote miscounted, runoff election set

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Board of Education announced Tuesday that school officials miscounted the votes in the May 16 election of three school board members. A tie vote between two candidates will require a special run-off election – June 20 – for the third seat on the board.
The results of the original election were incorrectly reported by the district two weeks ago that J. Murray McHugh had defeated Philip A. Berke by one vote, 263 to 262.
“Upon a reconsideration of the ballot cast for board members at the election, which occurred on May 16, 2017, it has been determined that there is a tie vote between J. Murray McHugh and Philip A. Berke,” said board president Audrey Hicks at a special board meeting Tuesday.
Suzanne McEachron and Sue Perry will maintain their seats on the board as the top two vote-getters.
The board said the results for the third seat were null because of a miscount by the electronic voting machines used to tally the ballots.

