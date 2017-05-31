After growing church, pastor Flower to retire

B y Suzannah Van Gelder

Each Sunday, Geoffrey Gee retires from his spot at the piano bench to the pews to better hear Bob Flower’s sermon at the end of the service. From that seat in the pews, Gee says, the light from the wall sconce of the South Granville Congregational Church forms a halo behind Flower’s head.

For 18 years Bob Flower has served as the church’s pastor, bringing both his halo and his charisma to each sermon. Now Flower is looking toward retirement, leaving an empty space in the community and some big shoes to fill.

Born and raised in Granville, Flower was baptized at the United Methodist Church and for many years he and his family attended church there until he eventually began attending non-denominational churches. Flower served as the pastor of the Middletown Springs Congregational Church for 14 years, and worked as a part-time pastor at several churches during his 32 years working for the NYS Electric & Gas Company.

When Flower began as the pastor at the South Granville Congregational Church in 1999, it was not without challenges.

“When I went there almost 18 years ago the congregation was quite small and they were struggling financially, so it took a lot of doing to grow the congregation over the years,” Flower said. “It was a slow process.”

