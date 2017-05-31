Rail Trail 5K race is Saturday

T he eighth annual running of the Rail Trail to the Footbridge 5K is this Saturday, June 3.

A week before the starting gun was set to go off, 80 athletes had preregistered and more will likely sign up the day of the race, said Kerri Thomas, race founder and organizer.

Last year, 124 runners competed, with athletes from as far as Arizona and Florida making the trek to Granville to run on the trail that the former Delaware & Hudson Railroad Company used to operate.

“It’s amazing the people that come in for this race,” said Thomas.

Racers compete for prizes such as custom Telescope director’s chairs and maple syrup products from Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House. All participants receive an engraved slate trivet donated by Sheldon Slate Company and etched by Earth and Time Studio.

Read the full story in this week’s paper: http://manchesternewspapers.ny.newsmemory.com/?pSetup=manchesternewspapers_granville

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.