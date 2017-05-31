May 31, 2017

Rail Trail 5K race is Saturday

T he eighth annual running of the Rail Trail to the Footbridge 5K is this Saturday, June 3.
A week before the starting gun was set to go off, 80 athletes had preregistered and more will likely sign up the day of the race, said Kerri Thomas, race founder and organizer.
Last year, 124 runners competed, with athletes from as far as Arizona and Florida making the trek to Granville to run on the trail that the former Delaware & Hudson Railroad Company used to operate.
“It’s amazing the people that come in for this race,” said Thomas.
Racers compete for prizes such as custom Telescope director’s chairs and maple syrup products from Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House. All participants receive an engraved slate trivet donated by Sheldon Slate Company and etched by Earth and Time Studio.

Read the full story in this week’s paper: http://manchesternewspapers.ny.newsmemory.com/?pSetup=manchesternewspapers_granville

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
May 31, 2017

Granville BOE vote miscounted, runoff election set

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Board of Education announced Tuesday that school officials miscounted the votes in the May […]

May 31, 2017

Whitehall school board runoff vote June 20

Whitehall Elementary School

By Matthew Saari A special runoff election will be held on June 20 to determine who will fill the final […]

May 31, 2017

After growing church, pastor Flower to retire

Flower1

By Suzannah  Van Gelder Each Sunday, Geoffrey Gee retires from his spot at the piano bench to the pews to […]

May 31, 2017

Rail Trail 5K race is Saturday

????????????????????????????????????

The eighth annual running of the Rail Trail to the Footbridge 5K is this Saturday, June 3. A week before […]

May 26, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 05/26/17

Lakes_5_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
May 26, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/26/17

Lakes_5_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
May 26, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 05/26/17

Northshire_5_26_17.pdf
May 26, 2017

Weekender – 05/26/17

Weekender_5_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
May 26, 2017

North Country Freepress – 05/26/17

FreePress_5_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
May 25, 2017

518 Wheels – 05/25/17

518 Wheels 5-22-17.pdf-web.pdf
May 24, 2017

Memorial Day parades, ceremonies on tap

Memorial Day (1)

By Krystle S. Morey, Matthew Saari and Donna Frischknecht Memorial Day will be the focus of area communities throughout New […]

May 24, 2017

Village: Trailer must go by June 1

Whitehall trailer

By Matthew Saari “I’m not a mean person. But you came to us back in March. You’ve had ample time.” […]