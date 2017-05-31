Whitehall school board runoff vote June 20

B y Matthew Saari

A special runoff election will be held on June 20 to determine who will fill the final seat on the Whitehall Board of Education.

Voting will be in the high school gymnasium from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Michele Redmond and Roxanne Waters each received 140 votes in the regular election on May 16, when four other board seats were filled and the school budget was approved. Redmond and Waters are vying for a two-year term on the board.

District residents have the option to vote via paper ballot or absentee ballot. Absentee ballot applications can be picked up in the office of Kim Manney, district clerk, located in the high school, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications are due back to Manney by June 13 if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter or the day of the election if the ballot is to be “personally handed” to the voter, said Manney.

Absentee ballots must be received by Manney no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the election.

To vote in the runoff election a person must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen and have resided within the school district for at least 30 days.

Read the full story in this week’s paper: http://manchesternewspapers.ny.newsmemory.com/?pSetup=manchesternewspapers_whitehall

