May 31, 2017

Whitney’s Hunting Supply expands to larger space

N early a year after purchasing the Granville property, Whitney’s Hunting Supply has moved into the former Forum on East Potter Avenue.
The Whitney family has transformed the site – once Forms Health and Fitness Club, later the Forum Restaurant-Bar & Grill – into a sportsman’s paradise.
Inside the doors of Whitney’s new shop, customers see a collection of deer, bear, moose and other mounted wildlife, and hunting equipment from bows and arrows to ammo and practice targets.
“Most of it is personal stuff between myself and my father,” said Jami Whitney, store manager and head taxidermist. More mounts from the family’s hunt in Africa, including a 9-foot giraffe, will soon be on display.
Whitney owns the 41-year-old, family-owned and -operated business with his parents, Dennis and Carrie Whitney, and his brother, Chad Whitney. Jami Whitney’s son Garrett, 19, also helps with shipping and inventory.
The new shop is about double the size of Whitney’s’ former location at 2 Church Street.
“This is something I’ve waited all my life for,” Whitney said.

