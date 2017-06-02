June 2, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/02/17

Lakes_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/02/17

Lakes_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 06/02/17

Northshire_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

Weekender – 06/02/17

Weekender 6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 1, 2017

518 Wheels – 05/31/17

518 Wheels 5-29-17.pdf-web.pdf
May 31, 2017

Granville school board vote miscounted, runoff election set

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Board of Education announced Tuesday that school officials miscounted the votes in the May […]

May 31, 2017

Whitehall school board runoff vote June 20

Whitehall Elementary School

By Matthew Saari A special runoff election will be held on June 20 to determine who will fill the final […]

May 31, 2017

After growing church, pastor Flower to retire

Flower1

By Suzannah  Van Gelder Each Sunday, Geoffrey Gee retires from his spot at the piano bench to the pews to […]

May 31, 2017

Rail Trail 5K race is Saturday

????????????????????????????????????

The eighth annual running of the Rail Trail to the Footbridge 5K is this Saturday, June 3. A week before […]

May 31, 2017

Whitney’s Hunting Supply expands to larger space

Whitney's

Nearly a year after purchasing the Granville property, Whitney’s Hunting Supply has moved into the former Forum on East Potter […]

May 26, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 05/26/17

Lakes_5_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
May 26, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/26/17

Lakes_5_26_17.pdf-web.pdf