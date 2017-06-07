June 7, 2017

Air Force Academy grad hopes to inspire Whitehallers

B y Matthew Saari

People at the Memorial Day parade and the Whitehall Elementary school ceremony probably saw an individual clad in the digital tiger-stripe camouflage fatigues of the U.S. Air Force. The more astute noticed this airman had tiny gold bars on his lapels marking him a second lieutenant.
The new officer was John Diekel, a 2013 Whitehall High School graduate who just completed his studies at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Earning an appointment to a military institution alone is a commendable feat; “12,000 people apply every year,” said Diekel.
Each aspirant must complete a 90-page questionnaire that addresses the candidate’s leadership, academic and athletic abilities. Then the candidate must ask a congressman, senator or the vice president of the U.S. for a letter of recommendation.

To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
June 7, 2017

Hicks: School board acted ‘as soon as possible’

school vote

By Krystle S. Morey Even though it took two weeks, the Granville Board of Education acted as quickly as it […]

June 7, 2017

Scantily clad pig draws village ire

Busty's

By Matthew Saari “It’s the great shame of Whitehall.” Those were the words spoken, with many a chuckle, by village […]

June 7, 2017

County auction a threat to village parcel

Mettowee Fields

By Krystle S. Morey As several properties are set to go up on the Washington County auction block this weekend, […]

June 7, 2017

Granville school seeks to boost participation

DSC_1010

By Krystle S. Morey School officials in Granville are looking for ways to boost students’ participation in sports and other […]

June 2, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/02/17

Lakes_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/02/17

Lakes_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 06/02/17

Northshire_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

Weekender – 06/02/17

Weekender 6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 2, 2017

North Country Freepress – 06/02/17

FreePress_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 1, 2017

518 Wheels – 05/31/17

518 Wheels 5-29-17.pdf-web.pdf
May 31, 2017

Granville school board vote miscounted, runoff election set

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Board of Education announced Tuesday that school officials miscounted the votes in the May […]

May 31, 2017

Whitehall school board runoff vote June 20

Whitehall Elementary School

By Matthew Saari A special runoff election will be held on June 20 to determine who will fill the final […]