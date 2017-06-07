County auction a threat to village parcel

B y Krystle S. Morey

As several properties are set to go up on the Washington County auction block this weekend, Granville village officials are looking to retain access to one.

The Mettowee Fields subdivision, a 50-lot subdivision located off North Street in Granville, is set for auction this Saturday – unless the county accepts the village’s appeal.

One of the lots in the 21.7-acre subdivision houses a pumping station that Department of Public Works superintendent George Johnson says the village uses daily.

“We need to make sure that we have access to that pump station,” agreed Mayor Brian LaRose.

