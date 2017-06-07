June 7, 2017

Granville school seeks to boost participation

B y Krystle S. Morey

School officials in Granville are looking for ways to boost students’ participation in sports and other extracurricular activities.
The Board of Education floated the idea at a recent meeting to establish a committee dedicated to monitoring and boosting participation rates.
“That would be something that could be presented at every board meeting,” said board member Greg Bourn.
Participation rates over the years have declined, but Granville has seen some increasing numbers lately, said athletic director Eileen Troy.
During the 2011-12 school year, 604 students participated in sports from football to softball and wrestling to field hockey. That number decreased to 547 in 2012-13. Since then, the number of students participating has increased steadily to 647 this school year.

