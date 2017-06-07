Hicks: School board acted ‘as soon as possible’

B y Krystle S. Morey

Even though it took two weeks, the Granville Board of Education acted as quickly as it could when it came to reporting the tie in the recent school board election, board president Audrey Hicks said Monday.

The initial results showed that J. Murray McHugh had won the third seat on the board by just one vote over Phil Berke, 263 to 262. Suzanne McEachron and Susan Perry won seats as the top two vote-getters.

“Originally, it looked like Murray had won,” Hicks said, “but after some more research, it became apparent that there was a ballot that we had the option to count and that we had the option to have a runoff.”

The vote wasn’t counted by the electronic voting machine because a voter circled his or her choice instead of filling in the oval on the ballot, Washington County Board of Elections commissioner Jeff Curtis said.

To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.