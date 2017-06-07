June 7, 2017

Scantily clad pig draws village ire

B y Matthew Saari

“It’s the great shame of Whitehall.”
Those were the words spoken, with many a chuckle, by village planning board chairman David Molenaar regarding the sign for a recently opened business, Busty’s Brew and Barbeque Pit on Poultney Street.
The sign depicts a well-endowed female pig holding a mug of frothing beer and a plate of ribs while wearing naught but a tiny apron and bra, the bra straining to contain the pig’s ample bosom.
All signs in the village must be approved by the planning board and Molenaar, as chairman, was involved in the approval process.
Joe Kelly, the owner and operator of Busty’s, submitted the design for board approval last month and on May 16, he received the planning board’s response: No.
“The mayor and I got some highly agitated complaints and members of the planning board didn’t think it was appropriate,” said Molenaar, who acknowledged there are no formal guidelines in village zoning law prohibiting signs depicting scantily clad characters.

