Feature: A Father’s Day ‘bonus’

B y Suzannah Van Gelder

On Father’s Day, we take time to celebrate and thank the father figures in our lives who have shaped us and helped us grow. As we celebrate dads this year, we understand that the only “right way” to be a dad is to be kind, be involved, and be loving.

Ted Cosey entered the lives of Abby and Shaylah two years ago when he started dating their mom, Tonya Shattuck. Since then, Cosey quickly became a second father figure in their lives, or a “Bonus Dad,” as Abby calls him.

Though many might shy away from the role of step-parent, Cosey excitedly stepped in. “I never really thought of it as a responsibility,” he said of his family, of Granville. “At this point in my life I’m looking to be a part of a family.”

“They considered me a father figure before I knew I was a father figure,” said Cosey. “I’m pretty proud of that.”

To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.