Granville, Whitehall eye cost-sharing

By Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey

Granville Mayor Brian LaRose and Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith have begun talks about possibly sharing some services between the two villages as a cost-saving measure.

LaRose and Smith met earlier this month to begin discussing mutually beneficial opportunities as a part of Governor Cuomo’s state-mandated County-Wide Shared Services Initiative.

The initiative is a state effort to consolidate and streamline services offered by municipalities to decrease the financial burden on taxpayers.

LaRose said he and Smith have “a lot in common.”

“We both share a lot of concerns and we both share a lot of issues that we are both dealing with as far as the cost to supply the services that we supply for both of our municipalities,” said LaRose. “There’s a lot of commonality between the two of us. I think that’s going to be beneficial moving forward.”

To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.