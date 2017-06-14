June 14, 2017

Granville, Whitehall eye cost-sharing

Village officials in Granville and Whitehall are exploring sharing services to cut costs and collect incentives under the state’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative.

By Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey

Granville Mayor Brian LaRose and Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith have begun talks about possibly sharing some services between the two villages as a cost-saving measure.
LaRose and Smith met earlier this month to begin discussing mutually beneficial opportunities as a part of Governor Cuomo’s state-mandated County-Wide Shared Services Initiative.
The initiative is a state effort to consolidate and streamline services offered by municipalities to decrease the financial burden on taxpayers.
LaRose said he and Smith have “a lot in common.”
“We both share a lot of concerns and we both share a lot of issues that we are both dealing with as far as the cost to supply the services that we supply for both of our municipalities,” said LaRose. “There’s a lot of commonality between the two of us. I think that’s going to be beneficial moving forward.”

To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
June 14, 2017

Vietnam veteran to graduate with Class of 2017

Vietnam veteran Walter “Buddy” Hughes will receive his diploma with the Granville High School Class of 2017 at graduation next Friday.

By Krystle S. Morey Walter “Buddy” Hughes was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1963, the same year he was […]

June 14, 2017

Feature: A Father’s Day ‘bonus’

Two years ago, Ted Cosey entered into the lives of Tonya Shattuck and her daughters, Abby and Shaylah. Now he gets ready to celebrate Father’s Day as a “Bonus Dad,” a title coined by step-daughter Abby.

By Suzannah Van Gelder On Father’s Day, we take time to celebrate and thank the father figures in our lives […]

June 14, 2017

Granville, Whitehall eye cost-sharing

blizzard 3 web

By Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey Granville Mayor Brian LaRose and Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith have begun talks about possibly […]

June 14, 2017

Smith: Village laws under review; updates needed

Phil Smith was elected mayor of Whitehall in March 2017.

By Matthew Saari “The times they are a-changin’.” That may be a 1964 song and album by Bob Dylan but […]

June 9, 2017

North Country Freepress – 06/09/17

FreePress_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 06/09/17

Northshire_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/09/17

Lakes_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Weekender – 06/09/17

Weekender 6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/09/17

Lakes_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 8, 2017

518 Wheels – 06/05/17

517 Wheels 6_5_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 7, 2017

Hicks: School board acted ‘as soon as possible’

school vote

By Krystle S. Morey Even though it took two weeks, the Granville Board of Education acted as quickly as it […]

June 7, 2017

Scantily clad pig draws village ire

Busty's

By Matthew Saari “It’s the great shame of Whitehall.” Those were the words spoken, with many a chuckle, by village […]