Little League plans lights

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Little League is planning to install lighting on its playing fields off Glen Street, a years-long goal spurred by a $15,000 donation from the Granville Lions Club.

“It’s been a dream of Little League’s for years to light the facility,” said board member Kathy Juckett. “The kids get a huge thrill playing under the lights.”

Juckett said having fields under the lights will extend the hours of play and make scheduling a little easier.

“It extends and eases scheduling tremendously,” she said, noting conflicts when having to reschedule games because of bad weather. “It’s very difficult to schedule those games.”

