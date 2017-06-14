June 14, 2017

Little League plans lights

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Little League is planning to install lighting on its playing fields off Glen Street, a years-long goal spurred by a $15,000 donation from the Granville Lions Club.

Granville Lions Club president Lee Comar presents a check for $15,000 to Robert Vanderminden Sr.; Kathy Juckett; and Denise Davies of the Granville Little League.

“It’s been a dream of Little League’s for years to light the facility,” said board member Kathy Juckett. “The kids get a huge thrill playing under the lights.”

Juckett said having fields under the lights will extend the hours of play and make scheduling a little easier.

“It extends and eases scheduling tremendously,” she said, noting conflicts when having to reschedule games because of bad weather. “It’s very difficult to schedule those games.”

To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
June 14, 2017

Little League plans lights

Granville Lions Club president Lee Comar presents a check for $15,000 to Robert Vanderminden Sr.; Kathy Juckett; and Denise Davies of the Granville Little League. 

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Little League is planning to install lighting on its playing fields off Glen Street, […]

June 9, 2017

North Country Freepress – 06/09/17

FreePress_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 06/09/17

Northshire_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/09/17

Lakes_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 9, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/09/17

Lakes_6_9_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 8, 2017

518 Wheels – 06/05/17

517 Wheels 6_5_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 7, 2017

Hicks: School board acted ‘as soon as possible’

school vote

By Krystle S. Morey Even though it took two weeks, the Granville Board of Education acted as quickly as it […]

June 7, 2017

Scantily clad pig draws village ire

Busty's

By Matthew Saari “It’s the great shame of Whitehall.” Those were the words spoken, with many a chuckle, by village […]

June 7, 2017

County auction a threat to village parcel

Mettowee Fields

By Krystle S. Morey As several properties are set to go up on the Washington County auction block this weekend, […]

June 7, 2017

Granville school seeks to boost participation

DSC_1010

By Krystle S. Morey School officials in Granville are looking for ways to boost students’ participation in sports and other […]

June 7, 2017

Air Force Academy grad hopes to inspire Whitehallers

J. Diekel2

By Matthew Saari People at the Memorial Day parade and the Whitehall Elementary school ceremony probably saw an individual clad […]

June 2, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/02/17

Lakes_6_2_17.pdf-web.pdf