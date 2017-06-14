Vietnam veteran to graduate with Class of 2017

B y Krystle S. Morey

Walter “Buddy” Hughes was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1963, the same year he was set to graduate from Granville High School.

Now, 54 years later, Hughes is finally set to walk across the stage in his cap and gown.

Asked why he decided to pursue his diploma, Hughes said: “I had it on my bucket list.”

Hughes, 72, was mingling with a few of his fellow veterans a couple of weeks ago, when they suggested he get his diploma.

“A bunch of us guys were talking down at the Legion … and I told them I never graduated,” Hughes said. “They told me, ‘why don’t you go down and talk to Camille?’” he said.

Hughes paid a visit to Camille Harrelson, the high school principal, a couple of days later to see if he could get his diploma more than 50 years after he was supposed to graduate.

Harrelson conferred with the state and got the OK for Hughes to receive his diploma with this year’s class.

