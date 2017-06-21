Alumnus tells school board: Whitehall falling short

B y Matthew Saari

Newly minted Air Force Lieutenant John Diekel made an appearance before the Whitehall Board of Education Monday night and delivered a critical presentation about the shortcomings he perceived in the school district’s education system.

As pleasant as it was for board members to see a Whitehall grad go off in the world, succeed and return to his roots, Diekel’s message to the board was that he felt he had been ill-prepared for higher education and life in general, and he was fortunate to have achieved what he has.

Diekel, a recent graduate of the Air Force Academy, said he wanted to bring his post-high school experiences back to Whitehall.

“I don’t want this to come off as patronizing or putting anyone down but I do have some things, I think, that we as a community and we as an educational institution can do better,” Diekel said.

Diekel outlined four areas of Whitehall’s education system that he felt are integral to students succeeding after high school and which the school needs to improve upon.

