Berke wins Granville School Board runoff

By Krystle S. Morey

Philip A. Berke won the ninth and final seat on the Granville Board of Education Tuesday in a special runoff election.

Berke, a retired Washington County judge, garnered more than double the number of votes cast for J. Murray McHugh, 371-166.

The runoff election was slated after the first vote resulted in a tie for the third seat on the board in the May 16 election, with Berke and McHugh each receiving 263 votes.

Berke’s three-year term will begin July 1, as will the terms of board members Suzanne McEachron and Susan Perry who were elected in the original voting.

Berke and his wife, Debbie, voted at 1 p.m., about an hour after the polls opened. They returned to the school when the polls closed at 8 p.m.

“Thank God it’s over with,” Debbie said after the vote.

