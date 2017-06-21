Busty’s causes a stir

By Matthew Saari

The provocative mascot with her plunging neckline at Busty’s Brew and Barbecue Pit in Whitehall is at it again, making news and stealing headlines as far south as Albany.

Since the Whitehall Times first reported on the provocative pig, Joe Kelley, owner and operator of the Whitehall business, had taken the sign down and performed modifications, including rounding off one ample breast and painting a skirt on the pig’s nether region, as requested by the village planning board.

After the modifications were made, the board scheduled a public hearing to review the sign, a step that caused the story to take off in regional media as well as social media.

Shortly after receiving the news, Kelley started an online petition on Facebook entitled “Save Busty’s BBQ Sign” which at press time had 264 supporters.

From there, the story only grew, gaining attention from various media outlets including News Channel 13, the Albany Times Union and Country 107.7 WGNA FM.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.