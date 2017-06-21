Waters wins Whitehall School Board runoff

B y Matthew Saari

Roxanne Waters claimed the ninth and final Whitehall Board of Education seat Tuesday night, garnering 145 votes to edge out competitor Michele Redmond by 25 ballots.

Nearly as many voters that turned out during the regular election – 265 – turned out to have their voices heard in what turned out to be a surprisingly active runoff election.

“I thought we were going to be bored,” said one poll proctor.

