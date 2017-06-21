After more than a year, state audit ‘still ongoing’

By Krystle S. Morey

More than a year after the village of Granville asked the state to audit its fire department, the probe continues.

“The Granville Hook and Ladder audit is still ongoing,” said Brian Butry of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s Office.

The audit is nearing completion, Butry said, adding: “It would likely be issued by late summer at the earliest.”

The audit, requested in May 2016, is examining the department’s finances, books and bank statements and will suggest a course of action to be considered by the village board.

