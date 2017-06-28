52 graduate from Whitehall High School

B y Matthew Saari

Remembrance and looking forward to new horizons – those were the themes of Whitehall’s graduation last Friday night.

The evening opened with a photo montage in the auditorium, followed by the 52 seniors processing in to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.” The Select Choir then led the audience in singing the National Anthem and Whitehall’s alma mater song.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the ceremony began in earnest with remarks from both high school principal Jeff Keller and superintendent Patrick Dee, both of whom had just completed their first year at Whitehall.

Keller applauded the seniors for their integrity and setting the tone this year by not rebelling against changes he instituted at the beginning of the school year. He concluded his remarks with advice on how to handle adversity after high school.

“Life will knock you down, it’s how you get back up,” Keller said. “Life is full of defining moments…those moments and how you handle them will define you.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week's paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

