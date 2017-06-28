June 28, 2017

52 graduate from Whitehall High School

B y Matthew Saari
Remembrance and looking forward to new horizons – those were the themes of Whitehall’s graduation last Friday night.
The evening opened with a photo montage in the auditorium, followed by the 52 seniors processing in to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.” The Select Choir then led the audience in singing the National Anthem and Whitehall’s alma mater song.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the ceremony began in earnest with remarks from both high school principal Jeff Keller and superintendent Patrick Dee, both of whom had just completed their first year at Whitehall.
Keller applauded the seniors for their integrity and setting the tone this year by not rebelling against changes he instituted at the beginning of the school year. He concluded his remarks with advice on how to handle adversity after high school.
“Life will knock you down, it’s how you get back up,” Keller said. “Life is full of defining moments…those moments and how you handle them will define you.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
June 29, 2017

518 Wheels – 06/26/17

518 Wheels 6_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 28, 2017

95 graduate from Granville High School

marianna

By Krystle S. Morey Ninety-five Granville High School students capped off their high school careers with a ceremony last Friday […]

June 28, 2017

Developers discuss future of subdivision

Properties that were part of the former Mettowee Fields LLC subdivision were auctioned off at a Washington County tax sale June 10, 2017.

By Krystle S. Morey The two buyers of a majority of the unfinished former Mettowee Fields subdivision in Granville have […]

June 28, 2017

Fire company, village at odds over loan

Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company

By Matthew Saari Brian Brooks Sr., president of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, asked the village board last week whether […]

June 28, 2017

‘Legend’ draws folks from far and wide

Andrew Francisco

By Matthew Saari Guinness World Records lists Jeanne Louise Calment as the oldest person ever, having passed away at the […]

June 23, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 06/23/17

June 23, 2017

North Country Freepress – 06/23/17

June 23, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/23/17

June 23, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/23/17

June 22, 2017

518 Wheels – 06/19/17

June 21, 2017

Alumnus tells school board: Whitehall falling short

John Diekel

By Matthew Saari Newly minted Air Force Lieutenant John Diekel made an appearance before the Whitehall Board of Education Monday […]

June 21, 2017

Berke wins Granville School Board runoff

Philip A. Berke

By Krystle S. Morey Philip A. Berke won the ninth and final seat on the Granville Board of Education Tuesday […]