95 graduate from Granville High School

Ninety-five Granville High School students capped off their high school careers with a ceremony last Friday — many of them wearing their own words of wisdom on their caps.

Mortarboards sported witty one-liners such as, “I just did it” — playing off the infamous Nike slogan, “Goal digger 2017,” and “Dream high,” with letters crafted from cotton balls.

Some tipped their hats to their alma mater with: “It’s been real, Granville,” and “Peace, Love and G-Vegas.” While others had sayings such as, “I already forgot everything,” “I never dreamed for success, I worked for it,” and “A black belt is a white belt who never quit.”

Kontessa Siliski decorated her cap in memory of her late mother. It read, “As promised, Mom,” and was adorned with hearts, snowflakes and a cross. Her mom, Florence Van Guilder Siliski, passed away in 2014 after battling diabetes and kidney disease. Siliski was just 15 years old when her mother died.

Siliski, who will turn 18 in December, plans to study elementary education at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont in the fall.

More words of wisdom were offered up to the class during the various speeches given at the ceremony.

