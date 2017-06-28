June 28, 2017

Developers discuss future of subdivision

B y Krystle S. Morey

The two buyers of a majority of the unfinished former Mettowee Fields subdivision in Granville have big plans for the area – if the village will help maintain the roads into the property.

Properties that were part of the former Mettowee Fields LLC subdivision were auctioned off at a Washington County tax sale June 10, 2017.

And that may happen.
Village clerk Rick Roberts said he believes that Washington County, which assumed ownership of the roads when the county foreclosed on the original developer, is looking to transfer them to the village to maintain.
Roberts said he believes the transfer of the roads would likely happen this summer. In that case, the village would then plow and care for the roads.
Dwayne Daigle, a Granville contractor who purchased 10 of the lots in a foreclosure auction on June 10, said he is planning to build several small retirement homes for older couples.
“I’m hoping to develop them,” he said. “…depending on what the village will do with the road.”

