June 28, 2017

Fire company, village at odds over loan

B y Matthew Saari

Brian Brooks Sr., president of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, asked the village board last week whether the board had decided to sign off on a loan the company is seeking to complete some much-needed repairs in the firehouse on Skenesborough Drive.

Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company

The response was not the one Brooks was looking for.
“I think everyone here agrees that repairs need to be done,” said Mayor Phil Smith. “But I’m being advised not to move forward on this type of loan.”
While it should be a simple matter for the fire company to apply for a loan, the waters are muddied by the fact that while the company owns the firehouse, the village owns the land on which it is situated.
Because of this odd situation, Smith took the matter to village attorney Erika Sellar-Ryan who advised Smith to contact New York Conference of Mayors for direction.
Smith’s response and the apparent lack of reasoning ignited Brooks’ passion.
“I don’t know what all the hand-wringing is about,” Brooks said. “We’re just looking for $175,000 to upgrade the electrical.”

June 29, 2017

June 28, 2017

95 graduate from Granville High School

marianna

By Krystle S. Morey Ninety-five Granville High School students capped off their high school careers with a ceremony last Friday […]

June 28, 2017

Developers discuss future of subdivision

Properties that were part of the former Mettowee Fields LLC subdivision were auctioned off at a Washington County tax sale June 10, 2017.

By Krystle S. Morey The two buyers of a majority of the unfinished former Mettowee Fields subdivision in Granville have […]

June 28, 2017

June 28, 2017

‘Legend’ draws folks from far and wide

Andrew Francisco

By Matthew Saari Guinness World Records lists Jeanne Louise Calment as the oldest person ever, having passed away at the […]

June 23, 2017

June 21, 2017

Alumnus tells school board: Whitehall falling short

John Diekel

By Matthew Saari Newly minted Air Force Lieutenant John Diekel made an appearance before the Whitehall Board of Education Monday […]

June 21, 2017

Berke wins Granville School Board runoff

Philip A. Berke

By Krystle S. Morey Philip A. Berke won the ninth and final seat on the Granville Board of Education Tuesday […]