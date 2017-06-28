Fire company, village at odds over loan

B y Matthew Saari

Brian Brooks Sr., president of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, asked the village board last week whether the board had decided to sign off on a loan the company is seeking to complete some much-needed repairs in the firehouse on Skenesborough Drive.

The response was not the one Brooks was looking for.

“I think everyone here agrees that repairs need to be done,” said Mayor Phil Smith. “But I’m being advised not to move forward on this type of loan.”

While it should be a simple matter for the fire company to apply for a loan, the waters are muddied by the fact that while the company owns the firehouse, the village owns the land on which it is situated.

Because of this odd situation, Smith took the matter to village attorney Erika Sellar-Ryan who advised Smith to contact New York Conference of Mayors for direction.

Smith’s response and the apparent lack of reasoning ignited Brooks’ passion.

“I don’t know what all the hand-wringing is about,” Brooks said. “We’re just looking for $175,000 to upgrade the electrical.”

