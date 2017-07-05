Decorated boats parade across Lake St. Catherine

By Krystle S. Morey

The weather cleared up Sunday, just in time for Lake St. Catherine’s annual boat parade.

Fifteen boats, decorated to impress judges and spectators, paraded around the lake for the Lake St. Catherine Association’s fifth annual boat parade. Participants decked their vessels out with red, white and blue balloons, volcanoes and more.

The winning boat, according to the judges, was the Beatles’ 50th Anniversary boat. The pontoon was disguised as a yellow submarine, while Beatles tunes blasted from the speakers. Jack McVicker, Kimberly Moore and their friends even portrayed the famous quartet with their bellbottoms, psychedelic shades and blow-up guitars.

“It was wonderful,” said organizer Lila Burgner.

