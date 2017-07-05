Granville woman to tackle ‘Iron Man’

B y Krystle S. Morey

In a few weeks, Kerri Thomas will push herself harder – and farther – than she ever has before.

She’ll compete in her first Iron Man competition – a triathlon race consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run, in that order and without a break – in Lake Placid June 23.

“Pure and utter insanity,” joked Thomas when asked what motivated her to tackle the trying test.

The race draws athletes from places near and far, including Canada, Italy and Great Britain.

When asked how she was preparing for the race, she said: “… a lot of running and a lot of biking.”

